Tides pitcher Rodriguez reportedly to be called up by Orioles

Grayson Rodriguez is among 7 top prospects that came to Norfolk to start the season.

NORFOLK, Va. — One of the Orioles top pitching prospects who started the season with the Tides is now reportedly being called by the parent club. According to MLB.com, righthander, Grayson Rodriguez, who's considered the 7th top 100 prospects and 2nd best pitcher, is headed to Arlington, Texas to meet up with Baltimore when they take on the Rangers.

The 23 year old was scheduled to pitch for Norfolk on Thursday afternoon against Gwinnett, but has since been taken out. He's expected to make his major league debut Wednesday night against Rangers.