Tides rides seventh inning rally to sink RailRiders 11-3

Norfolk pulled away six runs as they got nine hits to improve to 56-30 on the season.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (56-30) defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (41-44), 11-3, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The Tides ride a seventh inning rally to blow past the RailRiders to take the series opener.

Tonight’s leadoff hitter, Connor Norby, opened the game with a bang as he deposited a 1-2 pitch into the visitor’s bullpen, giving the Tides a quick 1-0 lead in the first.

Including Norby, the first five Tides batters of the game all reached base, leading to another run scoring on a bases loaded walk drawn by Coby Mayo. Norfolk would take a 3-0 lead into the second after a César Prieto ground out plated another run.

Justin Armbruester took over for Drew Rom on the hill in the second inning and pitched three shutout frames to keep the Norfolk lead intact. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out five batters along the way.

The RailRiders cracked the scoreboard for the first time with two outs in the sixth when Carlos Narvaez launched a two-run home run to left field, cutting the Norfolk lead to one.

Leading off the seventh with a home run was Jesus Bastidas whose blast tied the game at three apiece. The Tides responded in the home half of the inning with a Heston Kjerstad RBI single flared into center that scored Norby.

The go-ahead knock sparked a seven-run rally that included Coby Mayo’s first Triple-A base hit with an RBI double down the left field line that left the bat at 111.8 MPH. Three doubles were hit in the inning and the scoring was capped by a bases loaded walk drawn by Norby to give Norfolk a 10-3 lead.

After the Tides added another run in the eighth for an 11-3 advantage, Easton Lucas entered the game in the ninth to shut it down for the win, and Norfolk took the series opener over the RailRiders.