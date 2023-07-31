Tides secure series split with Nashville in 6-3 victory on Sunday

Heston Kjerstad as he scratched the first run of the game for the Tides with the solo blast. The Tides never surrendered the lead.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (63-37) defeated the Nashville Sounds (54-46), 6-3, on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. The long ball was the difference in the ballgame as the Tides take the series finale victory over Nashville.

Kicking things off with a bang this afternoon by launching a towering home run in the first inning of play was Heston Kjerstad as he scratched the first run of the game for the Tides with the solo blast.

The Norfolk offense kept rolling in the second after back-to-back singles set the table for Anthony Bemboom who doubled into the right-center gap to bring a run around for the Tides. An error by the Nashville first baseman allowed another run to cross, and Norfolk led 3-0 by the end of the second.

Fighting back in the third were the Sounds as a sacrifice fly from Luis Urias got Nashville on the board for the first time of the afternoon. An inning later, Patrick Dorrian launched a ball to dead center for a solo home run, and the Sounds cut the deficit to one by the end of the fourth.

With ducks on a pond for Joey Ortiz, he jumped on a 3-1 changeup that he deposited beyond the left field wall for a three-run blast that put the Tides up 6-2.

The Sounds plated a run in the ninth on a Brian Navarreto double and brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs in the inning, but Ofreidy Gómez prevented further damage and shut the door on the Sounds, giving Norfolk the 6-3 win.