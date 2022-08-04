Tides Stand with Ukraine this Sunday at Harbor Park

Fifty percent of tickets sales purchased through a promotional link will go to Ukrainian relief efforts

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — In order for ticket sales to contribute to the fundraiser they must be purchased here, and are only available through Saturday night. Tickets purchased at the gate, or through standard online purchase, will not count towards the Stand with Ukraine fundraiser.

The Norfolk Tides are partnering with the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association (TUCA) to raise donations for Ukraine. Members of the Association will throw out the first pitch and sing the Ukrainian national anthem before the American national anthem. TUCA members will also have an information station at Harbor Park.

The game will be a first for Anna Makhorkina, who moved to Hampton Roads from the Ukraine 24 years ago.

"It's a sport that not that many of us know. Baseball is not a traditional Ukrainian sport. It was heartwarming to know that seemingly something that is not rooted in Ukrainian culture, or seemingly unrelated, we can find support from there," Anna says.

Support coming from an unexpected place is not new for members of TUCA since Russia invaded Ukraine 6 weeks ago.

"Local support was overwhelming and an outpouring of love. At the basic human level it's incredible. Everyone reaches out and contributes to every fundraising effort," says Makhorkina.

Now is a chance for the local support to continue, and catch a ball game at the same time. America's past time can become a beacon for Ukraine right here at Harbor Park.