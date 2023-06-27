Tides use day off to give back

The "Orange and Black Gives Back" initiative comes to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — When the Tides return home for a series at Harbor Park, they usually begin play on Tuesdays. This week the best team in the International League got Tuesday off, their series against Charlotte will begin on Wednesday.

It's been a long season, and no one could blame players and coaches for taking the day off. They did just the opposite.

There was wiffle ball and interact with children in the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia – South Hampton Roads summer program. At Harbor Park players worked with the Roc Solid Foundation, whose mission is to build hope for every child and family fighting cancer. Volunteers will form an assembly line and stuff book bags that are in the hospital when families have children diagnosed with cancer. Later in the day there was stocking shelves with produce, break down boxes and transfer food in preparation for upcoming food distribution.