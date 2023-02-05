Tides win slugfest against Bulls

A combined 20 runs and 23 hits between Norfolk & Durham saw the Tides come out on top 12-8 on Tuesday night from Harbor Park.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (20-7) defeated the Durham Bulls (16-11), 12-8, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. A total of 20 runs were scored between both teams as the Tides emerged victorious in the slugfest.

Shortly after Bruce Zimmermann retired the side in order to open tonight’s game, the Tides quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead with Colton Cowser belting a 1-0 pitch the other way for a two-run home run that bounced off the left field foul pole.

Another quick inning from Zimmermann gave way to the Norfolk bats, and Shayne Fontana took advantage by depositing a ball over the right-center field wall for a solo shot that extended the Tides lead to 3-0 in the second inning.

With men in scoring position in the top half of the third, Osleivis Basabe knocked in a pair of runners to bring the score to 3-2. The Tides would bounce right back in the home half of the frame with Cowser striking for an RBI double that was followed by a Josh Lester sacrifice fly and a Joey Ortiz RBI single to put Norfolk up 6-2.

A sharp line drive to right field off the bat of Ruben Cardenas cut the Norfolk lead in half in the fourth. Both sides put up a run in the fifth, but Durham brought themselves within one run of the Norfolk lead as a double followed by a fielding error and a wild pitch allowed two runs to score in the inning with the Tides still holding the 7-6 lead.