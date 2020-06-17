Tides cut about half of the full-time staffers in the front office

NORFOLK, Va. — Normally this time of the year, the sounds of crowds and baseball would be coming out of Harbor Park. Instead there's silence on a damp rainy day from downtown. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Norfolk Tides have been dormant, and had to make the tough choice and cut their full time staff from 18 to just 8. It would be effective June 30th although it could be temporary. "It's easily the hardest part of my job", says Tides general manager, Joe Gregory. "We held on as long as we could".