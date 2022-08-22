Tidewatchers Booster Club recognized on 50th anniversary

Since 1972, the ever loyal Tidewatchers have been committed to promoting baseball in the 757 and supporting the Norfolk Tides.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Sunday afternoon prior to the Tides series finale against the Durham Bulls, the Tidewatchers Booster Club was honored at Harbor Park on their golden anniversary marking 50 years of service and dedication.

Mayor Kenny Alexander even coined the day 'Tidewatchers Booster Club Day,' to express gratitude and acknowledge their five decades of generous contributions.

Beginning at Old Met Park, the group has volunteered at games, formed relationships with players and gone above and beyond to establish a strong baseball presence here in Norfolk.

Myrtle McKinney threw out the first pitch of the ball game as she's been a member of the Tidewatchers for 29 and served as President over four separate terms. Vickie Haralson has been an unwavering supporter of the Tides and has been the current President of the organization since 2020.