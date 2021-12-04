Tigers, Commodores & Phantoms steamroll to finals; Stallions & Bulldogs season over

Oscar Smith, Maury and Phoebus left no doubt they were heading back to the state finals on Saturday while Green Run and King's Fork suffered losses.

Five area high schools were vying for just three spots for the right to go to the state finals on Saturday. Three will now go after titles.

Oscar Smith bolted out to an early 14-3 and didn't let up on the gas as they throttled Battlefield 49-10 in the Class 6 state semis. The Tigers got first quarter scores from Sherrod Covil and Kevon King as they improved to 12-1.