Tigers, Commodores & Phantoms steamroll to finals; Stallions & Bulldogs season over

Five area high schools were vying for just three spots for the right to go to the state finals on Saturday. Three will now go after titles.
Oscar Smith bolted out to an early 14-3 and didn't let up on the gas as they throttled Battlefield 49-10 in the Class 6 state semis. The Tigers got first quarter scores from Sherrod Covil and Kevon King as they improved to 12-1.
In Class 5, it was a defensive battle between as defending champ, Maury faced off at Green Run from a sold out standing only stadium. The two were tied at 7-7 at halftime before the Commodores rolled off 28 straight points to cruise to a 35-7 win over the Stallions (