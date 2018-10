CHESAPEAKE, Va.- Oscar Smith got three turnovers including a pick six from Ricky Walker that went for 94 yards and a touchdown as they blanked Western Branch 38-0 Friday night. Jordan Armstrong led the Tigers with 109 yards rushing to go with 4 first half touchdowns. They kept the Bruins winless as they fall to 0-9 and have also dropped 17 in a row to the Tigers that includes the playoffs.

