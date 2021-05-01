Tigers get revenge and roll to Class 6 state title

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It felt like a long time coming and it was for Oscar Smith football. Not only were they looking for their first state title in a decade, they were trying to avenge a one point loss 18 months against the very team they were playing in the Class 6 final. Mission accomplished.

Ethan Vasko led the way with 173 yards rushing on 14 carries to go with 3 touchdowns. He would add another 246 yards passing and 3 scores as well as the Tigers took care of business against South County 62-21 on Saturday. "They just keep answering the bell", said head coach Chris Scott who won a state title with Ocean Lakes in 2014. "How tight knit a family they are and when anything got tough we stayed back to back and got through it." The Tigers finished the season with a 9-0 record.