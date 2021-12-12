Tigers QB, Vasko decommits from ODU Monarchs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A day after he helped lead Oscar Smith to back to back state titles, quarterback Ethan Vasko announced through his Twitter account he has decided to decommit from Old Dominion University. The senior said, "I have recently been presented with additional opportunities that I believe [are] a better fit for me to achieve my education and career goals.”

Vasko's decision also comes nearly two weeks after Notre Dame quarterback and Richmond area native, Brendon Clark made his plans to transfer to ODU. A three year starter for the Tigers, he had two touchdown passes in their 42-17 win over James Madison in the Class 6 championship game. It made Oscar Smith the first South Hampton Roads team to win two consecutive titles since Granby did it in 1945-46.