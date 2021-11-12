Tigers stand atop giant shoulders

Oscar Smith repeats as state champions, charting new waters for historic program

NORFOLK, Va. — "We talk about it every single week, every single year, stand on the shoulders of giants."

Oscar Smith Head Coach Chris Scott knows what came before the 2021 Tigers. he's well aware of the history of this program, having made some of it himself. How does a team accomplish something unprecedented when dominance has been a decade long routine.

Well, they go back to back. For all they've done this century, Oscar Smith had never secured two Virginia state championships in a row. Until today.

Kevon King ran for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns and Ethan Vasko added two more scores through the air to lead Smith to their repeat title.