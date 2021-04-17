x
Tigers stay perfect; takes region title

Oscar Smith improved to 7-0 as they won big over Thomas Dale 49-3 and capture the Class 6 Region A title on Saturday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Oscar Smith stepped on the gas and didn't let up as they rolled past Thomas Dale 49-3 to win the Class 6 Region title on Saturday. The Tigers (7-0) won got just under their average of points a game (55) against the Knights. 

Kevon King rushed for two touchdowns and had 203 yards on the ground that included a score from 85 yards. Quarterback, Ethan Vasko tossed four scores. Two each to Kole Jones and Amonte Jones. The Tigers move on to the state semifinals when they next face Massaponax. 