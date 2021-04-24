Tigers, Titans & Rams advance to state finals; Maury & Poquoson fall

Sometimes getting out of the state semifinals can be as difficult as actually being in the finals. Five area high schools getting their chance on Saturday. In Class 6, Oscar Smith held Massaponax scoreless in the second half, including a big defensive stop in the final minute as they won 21-14 on Saturday. The Tigers now head to their 6th trip to the state finals since 2013.
In Class 5, Maury won't get the chance to repeat as they got shutout by Highland Springs 13-0 despite holding the Springers to just 87 yards rushing to go with 3 turnovers.