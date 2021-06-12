Tigers Vasko commits to ODU

NORFOLK, Va. — Ethan Vasko put together an impressive junior season for the Oscar Smith Tigers that included a state football championship. It got capped off with his college choice. On Saturday, he announced through his Twitter account, he's staying put in Hampton Roads and committing to Old Dominion University. "I am 100% COMMITTED TO OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY", he said.

Vasko helped lead the Tigers to the Class 6 state title with a 62-21 win over South County for the school's first championship since 2008. He passed for 246 yards to go with 3 touchdowns along with 173 yards on the ground and 3 more scores in the game. The 6-4 210 pounder threw for over 22-hundred yards and 34 touchdowns for the season.