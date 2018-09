In an early season showdown of perhaps the two top teams in the Eastern District, there was no slowing down Lake Taylor. The Titans rolled to a convincing 49-28 win over the Maury Commodores.

Running back Malik Newton had plenty of help on offense, but perhaps could have just won the game with the numbers he put up by himself. He rushed for 277 yards and 4 touchdowns. All the TD's came in the first half.

