Titans and Phantoms to meet in region final, while the Raiders will tangle with the Bulldogs

The Lake Taylor Titans have built some momentum in the playoffs and hoped it would continue on Friday night between fellow 10-1 opponent, Lafayette. In the third quarter, Lafayette trailed 21-14 until Demarcus Lawrence would take it for 8 yards to cut it to 21-20. Lake Taylor responded with just under two minutes left in the game when Marquis Drew Rodgers took it up the middle to seal the deal as the Titans clinched the victory 27-20. They’ll take on Phoebus next week.