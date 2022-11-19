Titans and Phantoms to meet in region final, while the Raiders will tangle with the Bulldogs

The Lake Taylor Titans have built some momentum in the playoffs and hoped it would continue on Friday night between fellow 10-1 opponent, Lafayette. In the third quarter, Lafayette trailed 21-14 until Demarcus Lawrence would take it for 8 yards to cut it to 21-20. Lake Taylor responded with just under two minutes left in the game when Marquis Drew Rodgers took it up the middle to seal the deal as the Titans clinched the victory 27-20. They’ll take on Phoebus next week.
In Class 4 Region A, Warwick was facing Churchland. In the first quarter the Raiders got on the board first when Messiah Delhomme tacked on an 11- yard touchdown to give them the 7-0 advantage. In the second quarter, Eduardo Rios Jr. had a 25- yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Wallace to stretch that lead as the Raiders went on to take it 21-7. It’s Warwick’s first 11- win season in program history.
In other area scores, King's Fork dominated Warhill 43-8, Phoebus blanked Norcom 42-0, Nansemond River knocked off Kecoughtan 21-14, and Poquoson beat Thomas Jefferson 21-17.