Titans season comes to an end; Falcons soar to win

Lake Taylor appeared to be on the comeback trail Friday night against Hopewell in the Class 3 Region A playoffs. The Titans were down at halftime 27-13 to the Blue Devils. They got it going in the third quarter with a one yard plunge from quarterback Aaron McDaniel. Terrion Washington-Jacoubs would then break free on a 33 yard touchdown and with the two point conversion tied it at 27.
Hopewell then pulled away easily with 27 unanswered points to win it 54-27 ending Lake Taylor's (6-5) season.
On the peninsula, York got a pair of touchdowns from Jordin Lennon as the Falcons beat Southampton 21-6. Poquoson topped Brunswick 42-20, Warhill took out Warwick 25-14 and Nansemond River edged Kecoughtan 18-12.