NORFOLK, Va. — Lake Taylor is focused on getting back to the state championship game again. They started their playoff run with an opening round win over Great Bridge 49-20.

The Wildcats were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They were close at halftime, trailing 28-20. The Titans shut down the Wildcats in the second half.

It was another big night for Malik Newton. He scored 5 touchdowns.