Togashi's 4 goals leads the Cavs to state semis past Warriors 6-3

Princess Anne was among several area boys and girls soccer teams moving on in the state quarterfinals.

The Class 5 state quarterfinals in boys soccer between Kecoughtan and Princess Anne had plenty of scoring in the first half alone. It was the Cavaliers that came out on top behind Kishin Togashi, who entered the match with just two goals in 12 games.

On Tuesday, he would drop four goals as Princess Anne won over Kecoughtan 6-3 and advance to the state semifinals where they'll play Albemarle or Douglas Freeman at 11 a.m. on Friday at Riverside High School in Leesburg.

Kellam (Class 6), Cox (Class 5), Jamestown & Smithfield (Class 4), Tabb (Class 3), and Poquoson (Class 2) also moving on.