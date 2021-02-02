Greatest of all time is still getting it done

Back in the Super Bowl for a 10th time, Tom Brady is hoping to bring home ring number seven.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl XV has the greatest quarterback of all time and the greatest quarterback of today in the same game. Some would argue that is the same person. It's hard to dispute the talent Tom Brady that still brings to the field at age 43.

This year’s a little different than the others... https://t.co/htZ351fFwU pic.twitter.com/QwWQu9bBjT — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2021

Brady is making his 10th trip to the ultimate game and he has already won it 6 times. Of course, he is quick to point out, it's about more than just him, "For me it's about being a part of a lot of great teams. To have the opportunity to play in this game means a lot to me. It's a lot of commitment and sacrifice by a lot of guys."

Could he have envisioned this from the beginning? Not by a long shot. Brady says, "As a freshman in high school, didn't know how to put pads in my pants. I was just hoping to play high school football because I wanted to be like Joe Montana and Steve Young."

Then he was just hoping to be able to play for the University of Michigan. Then he was just hoping to be able to play in the NFL with the Patriots. Here we are all these years later and he says, "It's just been a series of steps like that you try to be a little better every year."