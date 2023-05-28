Tommy Reamon and son provide recruiting opportunity through City on My Chest Sports Academy football showcase

The father- son duo hosted the 2nd annual Peninsula High School football showcase presented by City on My Chest Sports Academy at Darling Stadium on Saturday.

HAMPTON, Va. — Over 200 college prospects were at Darling Stadium in Hampton at 9am sharp on Saturday morning to kick off Memorial Day weekend. After all, first impressions are everything and you don't want to make a bad one among your potential college football coach.

"I often say to the kids, 'if you want to get on someone's watch list then you come to these camps and they see you,'' said long time area high school football coach Tommy Reamon, Sr. "They also see you for a few more years and they know if you're going to be a player.'"

Bruton class of 2027 Ath Khalon Murrell with a great route and catch at the @cityonmychest prospect camp today! pic.twitter.com/UHgwjojBIZ — Bruton HS Panthers Football (@BrutonFootball) May 27, 2023

Reamon formerly coached at at Ferguson, Warwick, Gloucester and Landstown before retiring however he still works to impact the lives of young men in Hampton Roads.

He and his son organized the 2nd annual Peninsula High School Football Showcase presented by City on My Chest Sports Academy. The events aims to help get high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors from the Hampton Roads area get recruited and spotlight the talent here.

I had a good time showcasing my skills at the @cityonmychest camp!🐻💚@coachporterWR pic.twitter.com/Duaj3ivj7Q — Christian Gladden Jr (@chrisgladdenjr2) May 27, 2023

Over 20 colleges coaches were in attendance on Saturday as was former attendee Jordan Bass, who was at last year's event ahead of his senior year. The Phoebus product has since committed to Pittsburgh and he says the showcase puts Hampton Roads on coach's radar's.