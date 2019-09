VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tony Grimes is our first Athlete of the Week for the 2019-20 scholastic season. This may be the first time you have heard his name. It definitely won't be the last.

Grimes wears number one for Princess Anne. Appropriately enough he's the #1 recruit from Hampton Roads in the junior class. He also in the top 50 in the nation in the Class of 2021 as a 5 star recruit.

He scored three touchdowns in the Cavaliers opener against Kempsville last Thursday night.