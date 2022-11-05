Top prospect returns to Tides...big leagues next?

Adley Rutschman's final step of rehab from a torn triceps brings him back to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — If before Spring Training, you had said that Adley Rutschman would spend time with a ball club that wasn't the Norfolk Tides, one would have assumed he had taken his considerable talents to Baltimore.

The number 1 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and currently the number 2 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, Rutschman didn't seem destined for much more time in the minors. A triceps injury in Spring Training brought a bump in the upward trajectory of the hopeful star.

Suddenly Rutschman was retracing his steps, visiting each minor league checkpoint he'd already aced. The experience brought perspective, hunger and appreciation says Rutschman. The final stop on that rehabilitation journey is Norfolk, where Adley joined the team for the tail end of their recent road series, and played his first game back at Harbor Park Tuesday.