Top seeded Lionsbridge toppled by #8 Vermont in USL 2 playoffs

Despite outshooting Vermont 20-12, the Lions fell to the Green 2-1 on Friday night ending their season. They also suffered their first loss (16-1-2).

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lionsbridge came in as the top seed and homefield advantage throughout the USL 2 Playoffs and unbeaten. They'd leave with their first loss and their season being over. A defensive mistake in the 63rd minute led to Vermont's Sam McCann with the game winning goal and a 2-1 win over the Lions.

The Green struck first in the 38th minute with a Charlie Adams goal for a 1-0 lead. Lionsbridge countered just before halftime. Maxi Hopfer was taken down by Nathan Messer — one of three former William & Mary players on Vermont’s roster. It would lead to the Lions Sam Hall to convert on a penalty kick to deadlock the match at 1-1.