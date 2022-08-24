Top senior recruit in the 757 picks North Carolina

Western Branch's Paul Billups Jr. continues the growing pipeline from Hampton Roads to Chapel Hill

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — "So you know they have Doc Chapman, George Pettaway, Andre Green, Tayon Holloway; they have a lot of them guys down there so I already knew I was going there because they're my guys."

Paul Billups Jr. answers with a list of names when asked about some of the factors that drew the 3 star recruit to the University of North Carolina. All but one, Green is from Richmond, are from Hampton Roads.

"It was kinda hard at first, but once I kept going down there I fit in 24/7 with the guys that's already committed down there from the 757," Billups again highlights the 757 influence on Chapel Hill when making his decision.

Billups commitment continued a growing tradition of players from Hampton Roads heading to North Carolina to play college football. Mack Brown's tenure with the school has brought a title wave of talent from the beach. Much of the credit has been allocated to assistant coach and Western Branch alumni Dre Bly, including from Billups himself. "He impacted a lot, Dre showed me a lot of love. He's from here so we grew up around the same neighborhoods so he already knew my situation and he helped out a lot," said Billups adorned in a Carolina blue hat.

Billups had Virginia Tech and Michigan State hats sitting next to Carolina's, but they remained untouched. While Virginia and the Hokies work their way back into the 757 with new leadership, North Carolina is turning the coast baby blue.