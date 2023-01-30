Traylor scores 25 points in Virginia Tech's 72-60 victory over Virginia

Virginia Tech dominated in the paint, scoring eight of its 11 points close to the basket.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kayana Traylor scored 25 points to help lead the Virginia Tech women's basketball team past the Virginia Cavaliers 72-60 on the road Sunday.

The Hokies (17-4, 7-4 ACC) had two players score in double figures, led by Traylor, who had 25 points and two steals. Elizabeth Kitley added 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Georgia Amoore added nine points and five assists.

Virginia Tech collected 32 rebounds in Sunday's game compared to Virginia's 29, led by Kitley's seven boards.

Virginia Tech did a great job disrupting Virginia shots in the contest, coming away with six blocks. Kitley's four rejections led the way individually for the Hokies.

How It Happened

After falling behind 5-0, Virginia Tech went on a 12-0 run with 8:18 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Cayla King, to take a 12-5 lead. The Hokies then added six points to that lead by the end of the period and entered the quarter break with a 26-13 advantage. Virginia Tech capitalized on five Virginia turnovers in the period, turning them into eight points on the other end of the floor.

The Hokies maintained their lead in the game's second frame and entered halftime with a 37-31 edge. Virginia Tech dominated in the paint, scoring eight of its 11 points close to the basket.

Virginia Tech wasted no time building on its lead, going on a 5-0 run to expand its lead further to 42-31 with 8:08 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Cavaliers had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Hokies still entered the fourth quarter with a 48-41 edge. Virginia Tech played well near the basket, scoring six of its 11 points in the paint.

Virginia Tech kept its lead intact before going on an 8-0 run to grow the lead to 68-55 with 1:57 to go in the contest. The Cavaliers narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Hokies still cruised the rest of the way for the 72-60 win. Virginia Tech pulled down two offensive rebounds to score five second chance points out of 24 total in the period.