ASHBURN, Va. — Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams ended his holdout earlier this week. After not granting interviews during the holdout, he spoke to the media this afternoon.

At the heart of the holdout was Williams complaint over the way he felt the Redskins medical staff handled his cancer.

Williams failed his physical yesterday. It's unclear whether he play for the Redskins this year or in the future.

The Redskins announced an independent medical review of Trent Williams' health issues.