Tribe comes into CAA Tournament with some momentum

William & Mary has won two in a row and is an 8th seed as they take on Elon at high noon on Saturday.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary enters the Colonial Athletic Association tournament with some moment for this season. It didn't start that way for the Tribe who took a hit due to those who left for the transfer portal.

Head coach Dane Fischer had added six new faces to his roster and its been working for the Tribe who've won three of their last five including two in a row to close out the regular season. He feels they're hitting their stride at the right time and plenty has to do with chemistry.

"This has been as cohesive of a group as I've ever been around", he says. "They all talk about that during the course of the year and there's just a real geniune enjoyment of being around each other."