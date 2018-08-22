WILLIAMSBURG, Va.- Traditionally the College Of William & Mary has been known for its offense, but in recent years, its been the defense that's been steady for the Tribe. The 2018 season will be no different. William & Mary stood in the middle of the pack of the Colonial Athletic Association in rushing and passing defense. "We're thinking about what we can do to separate ourselves in the day in, day out", says linebacker, Nate Atkins. "I like to say doing the ordinary things in an extraordinary way".

The Tribe's defense ranked 5th in the conference in total defense in 2017. Overall, they were a young team trying to figure it out. They feel they've figured out who they are and hoping to move forward for this upcoming season.

