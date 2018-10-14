TOWSON, Md. —The William & Mary football team fell at No. 17/18 Towson, 29-13, on Saturday evening. Although W&M (2-4, 1-2) owned a 13-10 lead at halftime, Towson (5-1, 3-0) held the Tribe scoreless during the final 30 minutes en route to securing the conference win.

The Tigers built a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kobe Young and a 46-yard field goal by Aidan O’Neill, but W&M rallied back with a pair of touchdowns before halftime. Linebacker Arman Jones got W&M on the scoreboard when scooped up a blocked field goal by defensive tackle Bill Murray and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown.

The Tribe then took the lead on its ensuing possession when running back Albert Funderburke capped off a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with just 20 seconds remaining in the opening half.

With Towson leading 23-13 midway through the fourth quarter, W&M had an opportunity to draw within a score but Jake Johnston’s 35-yard field goal attempt missed wide left. The Tigers sealed the victory on its ensuing possession with a 53-yard touchdown run by Yeedee Thaenrat.

Funderburke led the Tribe offensively with 50 rushing yards on 16 carries, highlighted by his touchdown run in the second quarter, while he also added a 27-yard catch. Wideout Chris Conlan (4-40), tight end Nick Muse (4-36) and wideout Anthony Mague (4-26) all posted four catches apiece. Quarterback Dean Rotger made his collegiate debut when he entered the game late in the third quarter and completed 12 of 18 passes for 92 yards.

Safety Isaiah Laster totaled a team-high 10 tackles, while linebacker Josh Dulaney, defensive tackle Will Kiely and defensive end Gavin Johnson all posted sacks. Dulaney added a forced fumble, while Kiely recorded 2.0 TFL. In addition to his blocked field goal that resulted in Jones’ touchdown, Murray also blocked a PAT. Jones also finished with eight stops and 0.5 TFL.

