Tribe falters to Valpo to close out nonconference schedule

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Kobe King had 19 points as Valparaiso easily defeated William & Mary 88-66 on Wednesday. Sheldon Edwards added 17 points for Valpo, while Kevion Taylor chipped in 15.

Thomas Kithier had 12 points for Valparaiso (7-6). Valpo forced a season-high 21 turnovers. Valparaiso scored 50 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Quinn Blair had 14 points for the Tribe (1-12), who have now lost six consecutive games. Ben Wight had 14 points and eight rebounds. Connor Kochera had 12 points.