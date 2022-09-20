Tribe football begins season with an explosive 3-0 start

William & Mary recently moved up to 14th in two FCS polls this week. It's their highest ranking since 2016.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary football has been playing like the top 25 team that it has earned as they bolted out to a 3-0 record to start their season. There are at least eight categories in the Colonial Athletic Association where the Tribe has ranked 1st, 2nd or 3rd.

Head coach, Mike London has liked what he's seen so far from his squad, but in his eyes it's still to early in the season. "Three games is a sample size", he said on Tuesday. "It's not a lot, but I would say that what you do see is the culmination."

The Tribe is back at home on Saturday with a 3:30pm game against Elon (2-1) from Zable Stadium.