Tribe Football Earns No. 5 Seed in NCAA FCS Playoffs

After posting the best regular season in school history and securing a share of the Colonial Athletic Association title, the William & Mary football team will continue its quest for a National Championship as the No. 5 seed in the upcoming NCAA FCS Playoffs. The Tribe will have a bye next week before hosting the winner of Gardner-Webb/Eastern Kentucky at Zable Stadium on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Playoff tickets are now on sale and may be purchased online at TribeAthletics.com. For complete ticket and parking information, please click here.



Sunday's postseason announcement marks the program's 11th NCAA Playoff bid, as the Tribe's last appearance came in 2015.



With its Capital Cup victory at No. 11 Richmond, W&M finished the regular season with a 10-1 overall record and a 7-1 mark in conference play. The 10 regular season wins are the most in school history. Additionally, the Tribe posted a 6-0 mark on the road, which marks W&M's best record away from Williamsburg in the program's 129-year history.