Williamsburg, Va.- It's been an emotional and busy week for Tribe football. As William & Mary gets ready for legendary head coach, Jimmye Laycock's his final season, their attention now must turn to football. It hasn't been a pleasant past two years for the Tribe. They've suffered back to back losing seasons (5-6 & 2-9) for the first time in three years. "I think it took us entirely too long to be able to figure out what is our bread and butter", says quarterback, Shon Mitchell (Oscar Smith HS).

According to a preseaosn poll, the Tribe was picked to be 11th in the CAA. Last year there were four games in which William & Mary could have been a .500 team. "That can be a 50-50 thing", says senior cornerback, Raeshawn Smith. "Instead of being 2-9, we're 6-5." The Tribe opens the season September 1st on the road at Bucknell.

© 2018 WVEC