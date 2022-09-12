Tribe football takes on the role of "road warriors" in their FCS playoff game vs Montana State

William & Mary has a perfect record of 6-0 on the road this season as they travel to take on the Bobcats Friday night.

Going on the road this season seems like nothing to William & Mary. In fact its been perfect. In six trips, six wins. They're looking to keep that unbeaten record as they travel to Montana State Friday night in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 10:15pm (est).

William & Mary (11-1) is the fifth seed. MSU (11-1) is the No. 4 seed and it will be the first-ever meeting between the programs. The Tribe's approach to the Bobcats is simple.

"It's another football, yeah, it's big...high stakes", says offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal. "Playing the cold. Playing in a game that frankly everybody who plays football dreams to play in." Game time temperature is expected to be 20 degrees with some snow.

"It's going to come down to the opportunity to take advantage of what you do. Limit the turnovers", says head coach Mike London. The last time he took a team this far, he won it all was in 2008 when he led his alma mater, the University of Richmond to a national championship.