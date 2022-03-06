Tribe gets 1st round exit at CAA Tourney by Huskies

William & Mary lost to Northeastern in the first round of the CAA Tournament 68-63 in overtime on Saturday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Chris Doherty had a career-high 26 points, including a three-point play during a 9-0 run to start the extra period, as Northeastern pulled away in overtime to defeated William & Mary, 68-63 in the first round of the Colonial Conference tournament on Saturday.

The Huskies the No. 9 seed coming into the tournament, advances to face top-seeded Towson in a quarterfinal match Sunday.

Doherty was perfect from the floor, making all 10 of his shots. He added four blocks.

Shaquille Walters had 17 points for Northeastern (9-21). Jahmyl Telfort added seven rebounds and three blocks. Nikola Djogo had nine rebounds. Quirin Emanga had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 3 points.