With just three games left in the Jimmye Laycock era, the Tribe is making strides on the football field.

Fresh off a win over a ranked Maine team, William and Mary now sits at (3-4) on the season.

The Tribe has made progress despite having 9 starters out of the lineup with injuries. Plus, William and Mary has faced four ranked teams and Virginia Tech this season.

Up next, it's a road trip to Rhode Island who spent a good part of the season in the rankings.

