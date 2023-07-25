Tribe on top, Pirates with much to prove at CAA media day

William and Mary snagged the top spot in the CAA coaches poll while Hampton was picked 15th in their second year as conference members

NORFOLK, Va. — The CAA preseason coaches poll, revealed Tuesday as a part of media day, puts two local programs on opposite ends of the conference spectrum.

William and Mary find themselves with 13 of the available 15 first place votes in the preseason standings, and 7 players on all conference first teams. It all makes sense, after finishing 11-2 and making the FCS quarterfinals, the Tribe return nine starters on offense and eight on defense. Mike London's 4th year in Williamsburg was clearly the breakthrough year, and it came with an astounding rushing attack. Good enough for third in rushing in the FCS, the Tribe returns a stout offensive line and multiple star level running backs. Defensively they bring back John Pius, the preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Everything is setup for the Tribe to have a special season in 2023.

One of the few teams to nearly topple the Tribe last year: Hampton University. In their first season as CAA members, the Pirates lost by just 6 to the champs on the first weekend in November. All world wide receiver Jadakis Bonds has moved on to the NFL, however, and they are in the midst of a quarterback competition. Combine that with their lingering status as relative newcomers, and the Pirates were placed last by the coaches in that preseason poll.

On media day Coach Robert Prunty was adamant that his team is unconcerned with prognostications, instead focusing in their steady improvement. He specifically highlighted burgeoning chemistry, citing more time spent together than in years past.