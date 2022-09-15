Tribe remains focused despite impressive 2-0 start

William & Mary football has burst out of the gates to start their season as they hit the road at Lafayette this Saturday.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — To say that William & Mary is off to a hot start to the football season is like saying Tom Brady has a lot of Super Bowl titles...no kiddin'! The Tribe (2-0) has scored 78 points in their first pair of games and they're ranked 15th in the country among FCS schools. William & Mary hits the road for their final non-conference game when they take on Lafayette at 3:30pm on Saturday.

Playing as well as they have, head coach Mike London was asked if he was worried about a letdown from this team. "You want to acknowledge the things that went well, but you also want to point out what didn't go well", he says.

"If you want to continue to peak, you want to go from good to great. If you want to improve your opportunities to again go on the road and play a game that you've got to be at your best."

The Hampton native got the sense earlier in the year that his team had something special about it, but certain things have to come together to make it happen.