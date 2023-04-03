Tribe rolls past Elon behind 3-point shooting into the CAA Tourney quarterfinals

On the other end, the Tribe limited the Phoenix to just 51 points, the second-best defensive performance for a Green and Gold team in CAA Tournament history. Elon shot just 38.2% from the floor, including 33.3% in the second half.



Leading the charge on the defensive end was graduate guard Chris Mullins. He limited CAA Rookie of the Year Max Mackinnon to a season-low two points on just 1-of-4 shooting.



Ayesa connected on 3-pointers in two of the Tribe's first four possessions to jump start the offense. His third triple of the contest at the 9:44 mark capped an 8-0 Tribe run and extended the lead to 20-10.



Elon closed to within four, 29-25, on five-straight points from Sean Halloran, but Ayesa answered with a 3-pointer. The Green and Gold led by seven, 34-27, at the break, hitting seven first-half 3-pointers.



The Phoenix again closed to within four less than two minutes into the second half, and Ayesa responded with another 3-pointer. In total, the Tribe's first six made field goals of the second half came from beyond the arc.



A personal Tyler Rice 9-point run pushed the Tribe lead to double figures for good. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and was fouled on another, hitting three free throws to give W&M a 56-44 lead with 10:12 remaining.



After a Halloran jumper made it a 10-point game, the Tribe used a 15-1 to put the game away.



W&M finished the game shooting 40.4%. The Tribe outrebounded Elon, 40-32, and dished out 17 assists on its 23 made field goals.



Junior Ben Wight tied his career-high with 13 rebounds to go along with eight points and four assists. Rice and sophomore Matteus Case each finished with 11 points, and Case add seven rebounds.