WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Mike London is known as a high energy guy. It seems to be rubbing off on the William and Mary football team.

In his first year as the Tribe's head coach, London says the team has seemingly bought into his program, "It's been really good to see the leadership that's here respond to what we're talking about. We want high energy. We brought in new schemes and new systems. They've adopted those."

William and Mary is coming off three straight losing seasons. In the preseason the media predicted the Tribe would finish 11th in the 12 team Colonial Athletic Association. The players, like defensive end, Carl Fowler aren't buying it. He says, "There's a lot of new going around. Everything from logos to athletic department leadership. All of that. I'm very excited about it. I think that people are going to see a very different team this year and see some different results as well."

The biggest question in preseason camp was who would win the quarterback competition. Two newcomers came out on top and will share time in the opener. Graduate transfer Kilton Anderson and freshman Hollis Mathis hope to lead the way.

That season opener is this Saturday with Lafayette. It's in Williamsburg and will be the first time the Tribe opens the season at home in nine years.