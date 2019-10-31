WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — And now for something completely different. That's the theme for William and Mary basketball this year. Dane Fischer takes over as the new head coach and the Tribe roster is a major overhaul from what they had last season.

To say this off season was turbulent is a big time understatement. The Tribe cut loose long time coach Tony Shaver who was very popular. Most of their scoring talent transferred. Six of their top 7 scorers are gone.

However, their best player and maybe the best in the conference, Nathan Knight returns. Fischer says if the Tribe is going to be good they'll have to be good in the half court on offense and defense.

The season starts next Tuesday when the Tribe is on the road at High Point. Their first home game is November 15 against Hampton.