WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — We caught up with William and Mary head football coach Mike London at his weekly get together with the media. There was plenty to talk about.

The Tribe's offense has come alive and they've won two straight. That's coming off a five game losing streak. It all comes out to a (4-6) record with #20 ranked Towson coming to Zable Stadium on Saturday for the final home game of the season.

As you might expect with a new coach and plenty of new faces this year, it took some time to piece everything together. But, William and Mary has made steady improvement.