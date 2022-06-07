Tribe's Friedman shows off skills for U21 U.S. National field hockey team

Field hockey runs in Pyper Friedman’s family. Her mom played at William & Mary herself, and her older sister currently plays at Wake Forest.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Pyper Friedman is only a rising sophomore at William & Mary and she's already had experience competing against the best field hockey talent in the world. After being asked back to a series of selection camps, she was invited to join the U-21 U.S Women’s National team- something she’s had her sights set on for a while- to compete in the Uniphar 5 nations tournament in Dublin, Ireland last month.

It was her first time playing for the national team where the U.S took home bronze falling to India and the Netherlands, two of the best field hockey countries in the world.

Friedman made the first wave of the U-21 team during a four-day camp in Charlotte, N.C., in January. From Feb. 23-27, she joined the team for training camp in Chula Vista, Calif.

“Ever since the first tournament they laid out the opportunities you had to be selected and I had this one in the back of my mind hoping I’d have a chance,” she said.

Head Coach, Tess Ellis, who has led the Tribe since 2013 also shared her reaction when she heard Pyper was selected for the national team.

“I actually almost ran off the road. I actually pulled over to the side because we live in an environment that I think sometimes players get overlooked,” said Ellis. “I was just so excited for her that she got recognized just for the hard work she’s put in since she was a young player.”

Friedman, who started all 16 games for the Tribe, admitted she was a little nervous entering the tournament. She was the only player selected from the CAA paired with 19 of the nation's most elite players from various top 10 schools.

“It was definitely tough at first because it made me realize how many things I have to work on, but it also made me realize I could still hang at that level.”

“We always talk about, ‘Was this building here when you were here?’ and we kind of just go through similar experiences so it's fun for us to bond,” said Friedman. “We were always going to tournaments over the summer and what not. My parents gave up a lot for us to play so I'm glad it got me here.”