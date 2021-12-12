Tribe's losing streak extends to five with loss to Fairfield 70-47

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary men's basketball dropped its final game before final exams, 70-47, to Fairfield on Sunday afternoon at Kaplan Arena.



Sophomore Connor Kochera led all scorers with a season-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds.



The Tribe started strong, scoring the game's first five points thanks to Quinn Blair putting back his own miss and a Tyler Rice 3-pointer.



The Green and Gold led 13-11 with 10:56 to play in the first half after Kochera's second of two-straight triples. The remainder of the opening 20 minutes belonged to the Stags as Fairfield hit 10 of its final 14 shots from the floor in taking a 15-point lead, 35-20, into the locker room.



W&M drew within 13, 37-24, on a banking lay-up from freshman Julian Lewis and had opportunities to pull closer. Fairfield though answered with a 13-4 run capped by back-to-back Taj Benning 3-pointers to put the game away.



The Stags shot 48.2% (27-of-56) for the game, including 50% in the opening half, while W&M finished the contest at 34% (18-of-53) overall and just 6-of-25 (24%) from 3-point range.



Sophomore Ben Wight added eight rebounds and three assists, while Lewis tallied a career-high four assists. Blair finished with eight points and four rebounds.



Caleb Green and Benning topped Fairfield with 15 points apiece, while Allan Jeanne-Rose posted 10.