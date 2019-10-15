WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Aren't you supposed to schedule a pushover for homecoming? Not this time. James Madison is ranked #2 in the FCS and coming to Zable Stadium this Saturday for William and Mary's homecoming.

The Tribe has had a some time to think about it. They're coming off a bye after pushing #4 ranked Villanova to the limit in their last game.

William and Mary has young team that has been saddled with some key injuries. So far they are (2-4) on the season. We went to head coach Mike London for a progress report and preview of the matchup with the Dukes.