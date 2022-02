The Monarchs win snapped a three game losing streak.

NORFOLK, Va. — Austin Trice had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated UAB 81-72 on Sunday.

Mekhi Long had 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Old Dominion (10-15, 5-7 Conference USA). Jaylin Hunter added 13 points and seven assists. Kalu Ezikpe had 11 points.