x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Trice scores 22 to lift Old Dominion past Charlotte 68-52

ODU took an 11-0 lead in the first six minutes and expanded it to 25 midway through the second half to run away with a 68-52 victory over Charlotte.

NORFOLK, Va. —  Austin Trice had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated Charlotte 68-52 on Saturday night.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points for Old Dominion (8-12, 3-4 Conference USA), which ended its four-game losing streak. Mekhi Long added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Jahmir Young had 13 points for Charlotte (11-8, 4-3). Robert Braswell IV added 10 points. Clyde Trapp Jr. had eight rebounds.

The Monarchs evened the season series against the 49ers. Charlotte defeated Old Dominion 71-67 last Wednesday.

In Other News

Spartans roll to 5-0 in MEAC